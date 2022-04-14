Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 8,969 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,924,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after acquiring an additional 720,911 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,220,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,220,000 after acquiring an additional 472,407 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 51.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,912,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 968,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,878,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.42.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

MDU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

