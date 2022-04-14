Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $497,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DTEC opened at $41.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82.

