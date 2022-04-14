Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Hercules Capital worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of Hercules Capital stock opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.31. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Hercules Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.46.

Hercules Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.