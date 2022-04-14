Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,945,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 620,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after purchasing an additional 393,682 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 665.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 240,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 209,382 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 401,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,892,000 after buying an additional 133,890 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,241,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $245.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $237.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.33 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

