Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 48,350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) by 368.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,350 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.90% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYE opened at $69.83 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $70.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.96.

