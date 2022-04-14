Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 60,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 25.8% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52.

