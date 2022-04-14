Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 174,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

NYSE HYT opened at $10.45 on Thursday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $12.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

