Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:PMAR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 2.82% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BCS Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 58,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 175,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.42. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $32.61.

