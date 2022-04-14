Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,533,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,306,000 after buying an additional 1,020,523 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,636,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,369,000 after buying an additional 223,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,448,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,675,000 after buying an additional 113,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB opened at $58.26 on Thursday. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.66 and a 1 year high of $72.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.50.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.