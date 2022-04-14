Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.12% of Schrödinger worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Schrödinger by 15.4% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 9.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $31.55 on Thursday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Schrödinger ( NASDAQ:SDGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.83 million. Research analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.14.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

