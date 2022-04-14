PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCAR. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.
Shares of PCAR opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56.
In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,028,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About PACCAR (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
