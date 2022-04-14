PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PCAR. UBS Group lifted their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of PCAR opened at $83.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.54. PACCAR has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $2,693,236.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,930 shares of company stock worth $6,647,589. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,028,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

