ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ODP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP opened at $46.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.91. ODP has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $51.40.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,592 shares of company stock worth $2,164,684 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ODP during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ODP during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of ODP by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ODP Company Profile (Get Rating)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.