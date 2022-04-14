NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.
Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NantHealth (Get Rating)
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
