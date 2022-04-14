NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NantHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NantHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NantHealth stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $87.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.75. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $3.00.

NantHealth ( NASDAQ:NH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in NantHealth by 196.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NantHealth by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 139,650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth (Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.