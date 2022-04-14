Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M. (Get Rating)

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Financial Markets and International Banking divisions. The company offers account-management services, credit for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans, and capital-market service; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory and retirement planning services; and housing loans.

