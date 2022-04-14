Morgan Stanley Downgrades NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) to Equal Weight

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $91.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $102.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.26.

NTAP stock opened at $77.28 on Tuesday. NetApp has a fifty-two week low of $72.04 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

