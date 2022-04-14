Morgan Stanley Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $31.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.55.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 26.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.