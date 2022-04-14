Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the third quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 10.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $266.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price objective on Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $141.34 on Thursday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $118.20 and a one year high of $305.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.37 and a 200-day moving average of $207.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of -113.07 and a beta of 1.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

