Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,498,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,504,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,239,000 after buying an additional 406,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,347,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,995,000 after buying an additional 96,527 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,097,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,166,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,753,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,675,000 after buying an additional 119,779 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after buying an additional 15,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

NYSE:SMAR opened at $55.58 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $41.65 and a 12-month high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.04.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 29.45% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $157.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Megan Hansen sold 10,694 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $593,089.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 2,100 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $116,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,713 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.