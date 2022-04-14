Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBHS. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, SVP Martin Thomas sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $380,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBHS opened at $71.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

