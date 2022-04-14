Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 333,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Grosvenor Capital Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 219.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 20.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,859,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 59.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 305,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares in the last quarter. 22.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GCMG opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 0.04.

Grosvenor Capital Management ( NASDAQ:GCMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.25.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

