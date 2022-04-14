467,770 Shares in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 467,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.63% of SIGA Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SIGA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 2,334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 112,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 105,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SIGA opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $506.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.50.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 53.39% and a net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

