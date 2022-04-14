Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 37,684 Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 37,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,531,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,246,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,102,000 after purchasing an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 65,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,698,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,383 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,542,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,457,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,783,000 after acquiring an additional 222,729 shares in the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

GL stock opened at $102.31 on Thursday. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.25 and a 52-week high of $108.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.03.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.50%.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total transaction of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,957 shares of company stock valued at $3,999,514 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

