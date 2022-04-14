Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 162,225 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,056 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,805 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Waterstone Financial by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Hansen sold 12,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $246,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

WSBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of WSBF stock opened at $18.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $450.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $55.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

