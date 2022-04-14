85,166 Shares in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of StepStone Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in StepStone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 53.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 139.5% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $29.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average is $38.79. StepStone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

