Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $3.56 Million Investment in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,423.5% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.69 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day moving average of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

