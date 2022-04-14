Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 5,661 Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Graham by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Graham by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Graham by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Graham by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $611.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $596.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $547.75 and a 52-week high of $685.00.

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $862.93 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.58 per share. This represents a $6.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graham in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

