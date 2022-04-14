Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.18% of N-able at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in N-able during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

NABL stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. N-able, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NABL. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded N-able from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

