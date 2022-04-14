Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.60 Million in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 233,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 2.01% of John Hancock Income Securities Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 26.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $400,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JHS opened at $13.10 on Thursday. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $12.87 and a one year high of $17.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.178 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

