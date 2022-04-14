Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys New Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 68,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,615,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $243,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR stock opened at $54.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $57.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.12 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.