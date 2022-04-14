160,305 Shares in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 160,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Open Lending by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management grew its holdings in Open Lending by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 74,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Open Lending by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Open Lending by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.95.

Shares of LPRO opened at $16.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.68. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. Open Lending’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

