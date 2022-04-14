Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 23,775 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 23,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2,623.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.70.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $127.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.72 and its 200-day moving average is $138.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.34, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.