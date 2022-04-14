Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 38,332 TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 38,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the third quarter valued at about $171,716,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 403,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,209,000 after buying an additional 13,870 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after buying an additional 219,895 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after buying an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $163,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total value of $35,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,232 shares of company stock worth $4,591,866. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $95.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 7.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.98.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

