PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) vs. PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Head to Head Comparison

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) and PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PLAYSTUDIOS and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PLAYSTUDIOS 0 1 3 0 2.75 PowerSchool 1 3 8 0 2.58

PLAYSTUDIOS currently has a consensus target price of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 74.18%. PowerSchool has a consensus target price of $27.70, suggesting a potential upside of 84.18%. Given PowerSchool’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool is more favorable than PLAYSTUDIOS.

Profitability

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PLAYSTUDIOS N/A -0.91% -0.67% PowerSchool N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PLAYSTUDIOS and PowerSchool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PLAYSTUDIOS $287.42 million 2.41 $10.74 million N/A N/A PowerSchool $558.60 million 5.34 -$33.77 million N/A N/A

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerSchool.

Summary

PowerSchool beats PLAYSTUDIOS on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (Get Rating)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

PowerSchool Company Profile (Get Rating)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California.

