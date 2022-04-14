Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to “Buy”

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $230.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.65.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.34. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $155.11 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.