Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 172,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 31.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UAA shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Shares of UAA opened at $16.22 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $20.11.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.