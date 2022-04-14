Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) and GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Financial Review

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get GigaMedia alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GigaMedia and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigaMedia and Clikia’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $5.49 million 3.44 -$3.43 million ($0.32) -5.34 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Clikia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GigaMedia.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -62.47% -6.61% -6.05% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Clikia beats GigaMedia on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia (Get Rating)

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games. It also provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Clikia (Get Rating)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.