Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 234,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,861,000 after acquiring an additional 48,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $52.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.68 and a 1 year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock valued at $712,062 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.83.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

