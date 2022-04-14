Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.92 Million in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,917,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Medifast at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medifast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Medifast by 59.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Medifast in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 20.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Medifast by 30.2% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $200,456.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.44 and a 52-week high of $336.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.71.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

