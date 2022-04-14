Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,495,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,472,000 after purchasing an additional 328,982 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 2,248,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rollins by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,731,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 19,416 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rollins by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rollins by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,356,000 after purchasing an additional 588,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Rollins stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.89. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

