18,800 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,710,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Casey’s General Stores as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,266,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,695,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,900,000 after buying an additional 112,643 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,795,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CASY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.70.

CASY stock opened at $210.63 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

