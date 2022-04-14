82,676 Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 82,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 75,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in International Paper by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Shares of IP opened at $47.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

