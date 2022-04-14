Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 309,234 Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,245,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,474,000 after purchasing an additional 104,015 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

