Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $4.11 Million in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 183,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.69 ($26.83).

NYSE:STVN opened at €19.73 ($21.45) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €17.51 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

