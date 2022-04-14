Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 102,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 115.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the third quarter worth about $541,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 47,830.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 211.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,822 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CALM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge raised Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $215,171.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $40.84. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79 and a beta of -0.16.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $477.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

