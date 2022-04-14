Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.36% of HomeStreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 84,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 79,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $45.66 on Thursday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The firm has a market cap of $933.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

In other HomeStreet news, EVP Jay C. Iseman sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total value of $149,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

