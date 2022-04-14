Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 17,100 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,264,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.31.
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
