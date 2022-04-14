Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 17,100 Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after acquiring an additional 171,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 30,342.3% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 1,379,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,507 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 907,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,529,000 after buying an additional 232,469 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,264,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.52 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.31.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.