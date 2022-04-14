93,778 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.36% of PC Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PC Connection by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.84 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.64.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.
In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,328 in the last ninety days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
