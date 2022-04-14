93,778 Shares in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 93,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.36% of PC Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PC Connection by 95.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,804,000 after acquiring an additional 152,809 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PC Connection by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in PC Connection by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 156,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PC Connection by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. 41.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PC Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $52.84 on Thursday. PC Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.08 and a twelve month high of $54.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.64.

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $800.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $165,090.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 30,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,462,328 in the last ninety days. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PC Connection Profile (Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.