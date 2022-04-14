148,237 Shares in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.24% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TYG. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.2% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 102,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TYG opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $24.77 and a 12-month high of $35.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

