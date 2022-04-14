161,500 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 161,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.54% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $259,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $436,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $24.34 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.