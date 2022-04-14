Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Veracyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 71,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC increased its holdings in Veracyte by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 346,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Veracyte by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,061,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,327,000 after buying an additional 43,749 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

VCYT stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCYT. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

